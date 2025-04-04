New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 4th

As CinemaCon wrapped up last night with the footage reveals for Fantastic Four: First Steps, Zootopia 2, and Avatar: Fire and Ash, we were reminded how exciting the entertainment industry is looking to be in the coming months. Speaking of reminders, it’s time to dive into The New York Times app and begin your daily puzzles. There is no specific way to tackle which game, Connections or Strands, to start with, but one safe bet is going to Wordle. The NYT puzzle has been easier the past few days, with yesterday’s being moderately difficult to solve. The Wordle for today, April 4th, is a little harder to figure out, so we’ve got some useful tips, hints, as well as the solution for today’s puzzle.

Wordle has been a part of the New York Times app since 2021, with over 2,000 words seen through millions of players’ screens for years. The global phenomenon has stayed true to its fun yet challenging puzzle-solving gameplay regularly. For newcomers, Wordle is a puzzle game with players solving a five-letter word with six opportunities to guess the correct final word. Feedback is indicated per guess through gray, yellow, and green blocks, which let players know where and which letters belong in the final solution.

We’ve seen some trailers make their way to the public this week, but there is a lot of footage that was only seen by those who went to CinemaCon in Las Vegas. While we would’ve loved to have seen Silver Surfer make her appearance on the screen or get a glimpse at the dystopian future of The Running Man, the anticipation for these to make their way to us is going to be worth it. With this being said, my starting word is “alien” because I heard that the new Predator: Badlands footage starring Elle Fanning looked interesting. Also, the fact that the Predator is the protagonist in this film is strange yet fascinating to hear about. In any case, my starting word has one yellow and green block.

Using words with more vowels is a great way of getting the best result with your word search.

The word “alien” has one yellow block with L and one green block with I, which isn’t a bad starting point to build from. There aren’t many words with these letters, and the absence of an E cuts down the number of possible solutions from which we can choose. With the letter I being in the correct position, base your search around that format. In need of another hint? Find a word with the letter L at the end. If you’re struggling to figure out the solution, the answer can be found below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 4th is “Krill.” Not a common word used except if you work in marine biology or the fishing industry. Having double letters is a bit annoying since you aren’t sure if there are two unless you put a word with those qualities. In any case, we hope you found these hints helpful. We’ll be back tomorrow with another Wordle guide. Enjoy the weekend, players