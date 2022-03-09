Bungie’s Next Game Is A Third-Person Action Title

Bungie is moving away from its first-person shooter roots with its next game and embracing a third-person perspective. Bungie made a name for itself with Halo and Destiny, creating some of the most renowned and recognizable FPS games of all-time. Bungie’s work on Halo was so monumental, that Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward was working on a “Halo killer” before eventually switching gears to Call of Duty 4. Not only is Bungie’s work filled with rich sci-fi worlds, but they have tight first-person controls with sandbox elements to help separate them from the increasingly crowded FPS genre. By the looks of it, Bungie is hoping to distinguish itself and its next game even further by leaving the genre entirely.

A new job posting spotted by The Game Post reveals that Bungie is looking to hire a creative director for a third-person action game. Details are scarce on what the project will entail and if it’s related to Destiny in any capacity, but a job listing for a Contract Level Design position suggests it will have competitive PVP elements. Previous job listings have also suggested that Bungie wants to get into the esports space with this game which is something it hasn’t really tackled since its time on the Halo series in the mid-2000s.

Earlier this year, Bungie was acquired by PlayStation, much to the surprise of gamers. PlayStation head Jim Ryan noted that Bungie was acquired due to its expertise in live-service games and the platform holder wanted to utilize the developer to bring contrast to all of its single-player exclusives. Bungie’s titles will continue to remain multiplatform, so gamers can likely expect to see this new third-person game on Xbox and PC. Perhaps this third-person game will be some sort of free-to-play experience for Sony to boast about after seeing the success of titles like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Apex Legends.

