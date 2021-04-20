Call of Duty 2021 Insider Shares Most Worrying Report Yet

✖

A new Call of Duty 2021 report is one of the most worrying reports yet about the game. Speaking about the game a few weeks ago, industry insider and Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson claimed this year's COD is "a disaster in the making." Building upon this, Henderson is now reporting Call of Duty 2021 -- reportedly called Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard -- "is going to be held back so bad by previous generation consoles," or more specifically, the PS4 and Xbox One.

While Activision has confirmed a new Call of Duty game is releasing this year, it hasn't mentioned platforms. However, the expectations are it will release via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War did last year. In fact, according to Henderson, both this year's release and Call of Duty 2022 will be cross-gen releases, and apparently this is causing some issues.

"WW2 Vanguard is going to be held back so bad by previous generation consoles, and from my understanding, they are planning previous gen for both Vanguard and Infinity Ward's next title," said Henderson over on Twitter.

Henderson didn't disclose any additional details, and right now it's unclear what exactly is going on, but it sounds like the game is being restricted by the PS4 and Xbox One, both of which are 8-year-old consoles at this point. And as we've seen with high profile releases like Cyberpunk 2077, getting games built with PS5 and Xbox Series X in mind running on PS4 and Xbox One isn't always easy, but given the massive install base on last-gen consoles, skipping them means leaving a ton of money on the table.

As for Activision, it has not commented on any of this. Activision doesn't comment on rumors, reports, leaks, and speculation, so it's unlikely it will address this report, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

