Call of Duty 2022 Leak Reveals Big Improvements From Modern Warfare

A new Call of Duty 2022 leak has surfaced shedding light on what is reportedly going to be a follow-up to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In other words, it’s going to be a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. None of this has been confirmed though. In fact, we have zero official details on the game. We know, officially, that a new Call of Duty game is releasing this year, but that’s all we know, officially. Unofficially, we’ve heard quite a bit about the installment. And the latest we have on the game is also all unofficial, but it comes from a prominent Call of Duty source.

Taking to Twitter, the source in question, Ralph, relayed word of the improvements Infinity Ward have made to AI from 2019’s to Modern Warfare to 2022’s Modern Warfare 2.

“A smarter, more receptive and flexible AI system, the AI now has advanced awareness,” said Ralph. “AI will react realistically to bullet wounds and calibre, momentum and environmental physics.”

https://twitter.com/RalphsValve/status/1477856890898034690

By and large, none of this is supremely consequential, especially for the average player, but it’s indicative of something that is noteworthy, and that’s the fact that this game has more development time than any other recent COD release, which should make itself apparent in polish and amount of content. That said, for now, take everything above with a grain of salt. As noted, it’s all unofficial, and so far neither Infinity Ward nor Activision nor anyone involved with either or both have had anything official to stay about any of it.

