Call of Duty 2022 Leak Reveals Return of Four Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Maps

A new rumor about Call of Duty 2022 is making the rounds, and if it’s accurate it’s leaked four of the game’s multiplayer maps. According to a plethora of rumors, reports, and leaks — including many from very reliable sources — Call of Duty 2022 will be a follow-up to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a reboot of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. In fewer words, it will be a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, thus it should be no surprise that it’s supposedly bringing back four multiplayer maps from Modern Warfare 2.

The first of these four maps is Highrise, a popular medium-sized map that takes place on top of a nearly constructed skyscraper. The second of these maps is Favela, another medium-sized map that isn’t as popular, and as you may remember, it was actually originally supposed to be a Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map. It’s a multi-tiered map set in a not-so-nice part of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The third map is Terminal, which is another fan-favorite and another medium-sized map. It takes place in an airport terminal. The fourth and final map is Quarry, and again it’s a medium-sized map and it’s also set in Brazil, like Favela, though obviously it’s set in specifically a quarry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment of publishing, there’s no confirmation of these four maps being in next year’s installment. With the game not even formally announced, we don’t expect Infinity Ward and Activision to comment on this newly-surfaced rumor. Neither party has commented on a single rumor about next year’s COD game and there’s no reason to expect this to change.

https://twitter.com/ModernWarzone/status/1478436398445305858

For more coverage on all things Call of Duty — including not just the latest unofficial rumors, reports, and leaks, but the latest official news as well — click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What do you think about the return of these four Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps?