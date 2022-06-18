New Call of Duty Anti-Cheat Tactic Takes Away Players' Weapons

The Call of Duty team currently at work on Call of Duty: Vanguard's anti-cheat mechanics revealed a neat new preventative measure it sometimes employs against cheaters. Instead of just booting them from the game immediately, Team Ricochet will sometimes simply remove all of the players' weapons (including their fists) so that they can't do damage with whatever cheats they might be using at the time.

This trick is aptly called "Disarm," and while it's unclear just how long it's been a tactic Team Ricochet uses as part of Call of Duty's anti-cheat systems, this week was the first time the team talked about it publicly. A blog post offering the latest on the anti-cheat efforts talked in part about the disarming of cheaters, but the anti-cheat team cautioned players that they probably won't see too many clips of this solution being posted online.

"Today we're sharing another mitigation technique from our toolbox: Disarm," the blog post said. "Like the name implies, when cheaters are detected, we simply take their weapons away from them (including their fists). We don't expect many clips of this to find their way online, but we have seen it in action and the reactions from cheaters are always priceless."

While this is a creative way to deal with cheaters, players may be wondering why Team Ricochet doesn't simply boot the players from the game the second they're determined to be cheating instead of messing with them via tricks like this and others described in the blog that include making cheaters' targets invisible. The blog said these solutions are called "mitigations" and are used "to keep cheaters in game to analyze their data while reducing their ability to impact a legitimate player's experience."

This is indeed the first time we've heard about the disarming trick, but Team Ricochet teased that there are more solutions it employs sometimes that it'll perhaps talk about later.

"We have other mitigations that we'll likely spill the beans on in the future. Some are active now; some are in development," the post said. "Beyond its mission to combat unfair play, we have a second somewhat secret mission to annoy as many cheaters as we can."