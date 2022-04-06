Call of Duty B-15 Flight Jacket Drops In Real Life and In-Game

Activision and Alpha Industries have partnered up to launch a limited-edition Call of Duty x Alpha Industries B-15 Flight Jacket that’s available to order in-game and in the real world. The unique physical and virtual release comes in celebration of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 2.5 mid-season update.

The jacket is based on original military B-15 bomber jackets with Call of Duty: Warzone upgrades. Call of Duty-themed additions include the game’s ‘Caldera’ Pacific Map (as seen in Call of Duty: Warzone) printed on the inside lining. It also features a WWII task force-style patch on the chest with a Vanguard design. The full list of features is available below along with a gallery of images.

Unisex style

Alpha embroidery across chest

Alpha paper label near bottom hem

“No Guts, No Glory” back print

Alpha X COD Vanguard sleeve ribbon

Vanguard Task Force embroidered patch on wearers right sleeve

“Top Secret Map” on inside of jacket

Removeable faux-mouton collar

Ottoman knit cuffs

The jacket is available to order in very limited quantities for $300 right here at the Alpha Industries website. If you purchase the jacket, you’ll receive a code for an in-game “Flyboy Bundle” via email that will include the “Ace Casual-Outfit”, an exact replica of the physical jacket as a new Wade Jackson Epic Operator Skin (that will also unlock the Operator), an Epic Calling Card, Weapon Charm, and two Rare Emblems for use in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. A Killcam Vanity and an MVP Highlight are also included, both of which are only usable in Vanguard.

If a $300 jacket is too rich for your blood, you can still rock the look virtually.The Call of Duty: Vanguard Flyboy Bundle can be purchased separately for 1,100 COD Points.

Call of Duty x Alpha Industries B-15 Flight Jacket

Call of Duty x Alpha Industries B-15 Flight Jacket #2

Call of Duty x Alpha Industries B-15 Flight Jacket #3

Call of Duty Flyboy Bundle