Nintendo Switch Online Adds New Sega Genesis Games

Nintendo has brought a new batch of games from the Sega Genesis to Nintendo Switch Online. Subscribers will be able to play ESWAT: City Under Siege, Streets of Rage, and Super Thunder Blade across the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. While many games from the Sega Genesis have been added to Nintendo Switch Online, this batch brings some titles that were missing from that collection, expanding the roster of games from the classic console. This latest addition includes side-scrolling platforming action, co-op beat-em-up thrills, and combat flight and shooter simulation immersion. These titles will be available as of April 11th for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers only.

Unfortunately, as Sega Genesis games, all three are locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of Nintendo Switch Online. This is the more expensive version of Nintendo Switch Online. Users with the standard version of Nintendo Switch Online will not be able to access these titles. However, upgrading not only grants access to the Sega Genesis library, but comes with additional benefits as well.

ESWAT: City Under Siege is a side-scrolling platforming game based on the arcade game, Cyber Police ESWAT. It maintains the same characters and plot but features new levels, weapons, and bonuses. Take on the terrorist organization E.Y.E. with various weapons across numerous stages as you rank up from rookie to supercop.

Streets of Rage is the original title in the legendary beat-em-up series. Players can work together to defeat enemies using their fists, feet, and whatever weapons they find on the ground. Play as Alex, Adam, or Blaze and take on hordes of enemies as you rid the city streets of its punk problem.

Super Thunder Blade lets you get behind the stick of the ASH-0918, also known as the Super Thunder Blade. Pilot this state-of-the-art helicopter and take on rogue enemies aiming to dominate the world. Players will enjoy the thrilling speed of this aircraft and its impressive weaponry as they decimate their foes across various levels, including land and sea.