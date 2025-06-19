Today Is a Huge Day in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2’s Lore

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 fans will likely want to take a look at today’s calendar. Call of Duty is a franchise that is largely known for its multiplayer and battle royale content, but its campaigns are also incredibly iconic and worthy of their own praise. They are short and sweet, easily beatable in a day and are paced like a great summer blockbuster movie with plenty of thrills, fun twists, and compelling characters. There’s really nothing else on the market quite like them, particularly these days when military shooter campaigns are few and far between as opposed to 15 years ago when they were everywhere.

Call of Duty has come a long way since it began over 20 years ago and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is on the way. The new game will take place in 2035, serving as a sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 which was set in 2025. At the time, it seemed so far in the future that it was hard to even imagine it becoming a reality. However, time has flown by and now we are deep within it and we are now on the verge of being older than Black Ops 2‘s story.

Today is a really big day as Call of Duty: Black Ops 2‘s campaign culminates on June 19th, 2025. At the end of the game, Raul Menendez allows himself to be captured by US special forces and smuggles a powerful virus aboard an aircraft carrier. He then uses it to take control of America’s drone fleet, causing them to attack major cities such as Los Angeles and target world leaders in an effort to cripple the world’s superpowers and cause global chaos. All of this is referred to as Judgement Day Although Menendez is eventually stopped (either captured or killed depending on player choices), the damage is critical and if he’s killed, a YouTube video is uploaded to rally his supporters to use him as a martyr.

It seems likely that Black Ops 7 will utilize Menendez’s efforts to rally support for his radical ways as a big story beat. We’re not quite sure exactly what the story of this game is about yet, but we do know David Mason will return and he will be haunted by Menendez in some capacity. It’s rumored that pre-orders for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will open tomorrow on June 20th, which could coincide with a new blog post, trailer, or screenshots from the game to reveal more info on what fans can expect. Typically we know a lot more than we do right now after a Call of Duty game is announced, but the team at Activision has noted that they are keeping their cards much closer to the chest on this one. There are some rumors about Black Ops 7‘s campaign, but it’s all still pretty fuzzy.