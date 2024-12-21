Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 May Be Coming to Xbox Game Pass Soon

When Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard King, fans were excited for the Call of Duty series to be added to Xbox Game Pass, which allows them to play the games for free and increase the player count. However, Microsoft has been stingy, taking its time and only adding select titles from the series. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available along with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, but most players are interested in older titles and the classic multiplayer of the series. Well these hopes may be answered, as rumors are starting to point to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass soon.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Call of Duty: Black Ops II being added to the Microsoft PC Store and PC Xbox app. In addition, nearly all Call of Duty titles released before Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 have also been added to the PC Xbox Store. As a result, fans believe these titles will be added to Game Pass soon. However, no official word has been released on whether they will actually join Xbox’s game subscription service.

Still, unless fans are truly desperate, it doesn’t wait to hurt and see if the older Call of Duty titles will be added around Christmas or the New Year. Even though the titles are in the store, they are not on sale, so there is no real incentive to purchase them now. If one considers other players may be holding out for a Game Pass release, it’s reasonable to think servers won’t be as populated until some news is released.

The full list of Call of Duty games added to the Microsoft PC Store and PC Xbox app are as follows.

Call of Duty Call 1

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2007)

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Call of Duty: WWII

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Microsoft has been slow in adding the complete game list from Activision Blizzard King. This may be a tactic to get players to purchase the games rather than play through Game Pass. But it’s likely most games will be added, though some exceptions will still be made. Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 have both been added to Blizzard’s library, with more likely to follow.

Until any concrete news is released regarding Call of Duty: Black Ops II and the other Call of Duty titles joining Game Pass, fans will have to purchase the games or simply. With no sale and only a little time before the winter holidays, holding off for a Game Pass release or sale is the best choice, but it does mean not being able to play the games until then. If one has the itch for the older Call of Duty multiplayer, buying the game and jumping in now makes more sense, and other players have probably already come to this decision as well.