Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Prestige System Features Throwbacks to Old Call of Duty Games

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is just around the corner, and new information abounds. In the latest developer update, Treyarch pulled back the curtain on some of the incoming changes to the franchise. While fans have known the classic Prestige system is returning for the first time since Black Ops 4, we now have a much better look at the finer details and how the pieces all fit together.

The returning Prestige rewards system will highlight iconic figures and moments from the series, plumbing the depths of Black Ops’ lore to inspire Weapon Blueprints, Operator skins, Emblems, and more. Every Prestige tier brings a new set of unlocks with exclusive rewards, so anyone hoping to unlock them all will have to dig their heels in and prepare for a long, long grind.

Emblems have been the primary signifier of Prestige progress for years. They’re a semi-subtle way for players to show off their progress, adding a touch of flair to the unique calling card setup. It goes deeper than that this time around. All 10 Prestige levels will bring back a little piece of earlier Black Ops-timeline entries, and that’s only the start of things.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6’s new Prestige emblems.

These throwbacks kickoff at Prestige 1 with the instant-unlock undead World War 2 soldier emblem. While not technically a Black Ops game, World at War is the origin point for that universe, and was also the first Call of Duty game to feature a version of the Zombies game mode. Other rewards from this era include the “Nacht Raider” Operator skin and the “Teddy is a Liar” C9 SMG Blueprint, which is a nod to a bit of infamous graffiti about Edward Richtofen.

Later Prestiges also include Operator skins inspired by Alex Mason and Victor Reznov from Black Ops 1, Raul Menendez from Black Ops 2, Battery from Black Ops 3, and a host of other characters. All of this concludes at Prestige Master, where those who complete the steep ten Prestige climb will earn the “Sitting Bull Reborn” Operator skin and “Classified Arsenal” AMES 85 Animated Blueprint, which are uniquely Black Ops 6-themed.

Additionally, players who make it all the way to Prestige Master will unlock an additional method of customization. Reaching level 100 unlocks Prestige 1 icons from across Call of Duty history. Choosing one of these will replace the Prestige Master emblem and change up how other players see your name bar. For example, a player at Prestige 1 could choose Black Ops 1’s Red X as their primary icon. This continues all the way down to Prestige 10 at Level 1000, giving each player more control over how to represent themselves.

This remix of old Prestige systems is all-new for Black Ops 6, which also features updates such as Omnimovement, the free-flowing movement mechanic that allows players to slide, dive, and sprint in all directions for the first time in Call of Duty history.

All of these items, and other traditional Black Ops features like Dark Ops Challenges, will be available to unlock at launch on October 25.