Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Brings Ambush Back to Blackout

Call of Duty fans have been treated to a plethora of content recently, especially with the arrival Operation Spectre Rising. In addition to this, it was also recently revealed that Treyarch would be bringing a popular mode back to Blackout in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in the very near future. Luckily, the day has finally arrived, and the devs have officially brought Ambush back with all of its new tweaks to ensure that players get the best experience out of the mode. They were also kind enough to mention that Hot Pursuit will be making its return later this month.

Taking to the Black Ops 4 subreddit, Treyarch outlined what has been implemented with the new rotation of game modes available in the title. “Now live this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC: Ambush is back in Blackout,” they said. “Get up close and personal to surprise your enemies, or pick them off from a distance before they even know you’re there.” They also highlighted the updated rules for this game mode, which are as follows:

Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, and Bowie Knife only.

Final Collapse will always end in an open location.

SDM removed.

Concussion Grenade and Cluster Grenade removed.

ATV and ARAV removed.

In addition to Ambush returning in Blackout, Treyarch also touched on Barebones Deathmatch Moshpit, which definitely mixes things up a bit. “The community’s response to our Barebones game mode has been fantastic since it launched with TDM and DOM, and starting this Friday, we’re expanding on the old-school formula with Barebones Deathmatch Moshpit to introduce Kill Confirmed into the mix along with TDM,” the post reads. “The same rules apply: no Specialist Weapons, no Special Issue Equipment, no Gear, and no Operator Mods allowed.”

This mode will be arriving on Friday, May 17th. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Excited to have Ambush back in Blackout? Ready to try out Barebones Deathmatch Moshpit? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

