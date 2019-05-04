Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Edition Added to June’s Humble Bundle

One game included in Humble Bundle’s monthly deal for June has been revealed, and it’s a special version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 called the Battle Edition. It’s only for the PC platform as is customary with Humble Bundle’s monthly deals, and it’s missing one of the game modes you’d find in the full game, but it’s included in the monthly deal for far less than the price a new version would typically cost.

Black Ops 4 Battle Edition is the first of the Humble Monthly games to be revealed for June which means that it’s the first one you’ll be able to play if you subscribe to one month of the service. It costs $12 for the month, a steal for Black Ops 4 compared to its full price, and there are several other games included in the subscription that’ll be revealed on June 7th. Since Black Ops 4 was the first game to be announced, it’s available now if you want to subscribe before knowing what the other games are. Humble Bundle promises the rest of the games combined with Black Ops 4 will amount to at least $100 worth of games during June.

The trailer above gives an idea of what’s in this version of the game. It lacks the Zombies mode that rounds out the three different options found in the full versions of the game, but anyone with the Battle Edition is still free to play either Multiplayer or Blackout. It is worth pointing out though that while the trailer says there are two battle royale maps in the game right now, there’s actually only one that’s playable. The Alcatraz map which was added not long ago was removed from the game, but it’s scheduled to make a return soon in time for anyone who’s planning on subscribing for the Battle Edition.

Humble Bundle’s remaining games for June will be available on June 7th.

