Rumor: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Is a Battle.net Exclusive

UPDATE: A YouTube video that’s been released shows that the images are photoshopped and the information provided to Gaming INTEL is false.

ORIGINAL STORY:

There’s a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 rumor out there that suggests the new Call of Duty game will be an Battle.net exclusive on PC.

This supposed confirmation of exclusivity on Battle.net comes from Gaming INTEL, a site that’s shared Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 rumors in the past. According to images obtained by the site from a source who said they wished to remain anonymous, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 logo appears in the Battle.net launcher right alongside the logo for Destiny 2 that’s also an exclusive to the platform. The second image shows a different part of the Battle.net launcher where Gaming INTEL points out that the same setup is used for pre-ordering the game that’s also used for other Battle.net releases.

In addition to these images, the anonymous source also claimed to have more info on the PC version of the next Call of Duty game.

“The source went on to say that this Battle.net build was currently in use by a number of people on the QA team, using an internal LAN version of Battle.net,” Gaming INTEL reported. “The QA testers in charge of rooting out the bugs of Black Ops 4 on PC are a dedicated team, as they want to focus on PC a great deal this year.

“According to the source, this added focus on PC is to create the best PC port of a Call of Duty title since Black Ops 2 so that people won’t be as angry about the switch from the popular Steam distribution service to Battle.net.”

The source even mentioned Fortnite in the information and referenced the competition that Activision faces from the battle royale game. It’s worth pointing out that this info regarding the rivalry was divulged days ago during Activision’s earnings call, so this isn’t news of Fortnite competition isn’t new. It was also already known that the PC version of the game would be receiving special attention from Activision, so these supplemental facts could just be convenient additions to the “leak.” However, Gaming INTEL did add that this anonymous source has been correct when it comes to previous Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 leaks.

One leak that hasn’t been confirmed just yet does have to do with the battle royale genre as well and suggests that Activision will have its own Call of Duty version of battle royale soon as well. This leak also came from Gaming INTEL weeks ago, and while it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s not hard to imagine that battle royale could come to Call of Duty given the success of the genre so far.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is scheduled to be released on October 12.