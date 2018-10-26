‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Black Market Live on All Platforms

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has a new update now live and brings with it some key changes to the Zombies mode, as well as a few key bug fixes. The most important change – and let’s be real here – is that the beloved Black Market is now available on all platforms after a 7-day PS4 exclusivity run.

“Let’s cut right to the chase: last zombie bleed-out time has been doubled, XP earn rates have been boosted for solo and 2-player matches, we’re spawning fewer Hellhounds on mixed rounds in Blood of the Dead and Classified, and players can now use four unique Elixirs per round,” began Treyarch on a recent post on Reddit. “We’ve also made other tweaks to ensure a more balanced Zombies experience in addition to these changes, so check out the full list below, jump into some matches, and let us know what you think.”

They added, “The Black Market is also now live across all platforms starting today, granting all players access to hundreds of cosmetic items by progressing through our first Contraband collection, Operation: First Strike. Earn your way across a full season of rewards in Multiplayer and Blackout, including new Signature Weapons, Gestures, Outfits, Calling Cards, Tags, Stickers, Blackout characters, and more.”

And of course – the Halloween content officially goes live tomorrow as well after a brief PS4 exclusive run as well.

The Black Market announcement came under the “General” changes in the update:

Black Market Black Market and Operation: First Strike now live on all platforms . Resolved a delay in displaying Black Market reward images in the After Action Report.

Miscellaneous General stability fixes and improvements across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Blackout.



As for what the Black Market has to offer players:

All-New Blackout Characters – New playable characters will be released with each new Operation.

– New playable characters will be released with each new Operation. Signature Weapons

Specialists Outfits – Cool customization content built around themes for all Specialists in-game; you can even mix and match the look of your character within outfit sets.

– Cool customization content built around themes for all Specialists in-game; you can even mix and match the look of your character within outfit sets. Tags / Gestures – Whether you’re taunting opponents or celebrating a victory, Tags and Gestures are a perfect way to express yourself in the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.