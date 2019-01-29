‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Ambush Limited Time Mode Available Now In Blackout

For those looking forward to something a little new in Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode Blackout, the latest Limited Time Mode is just for your. The team over at Treyarch recently took to Reddit to outline what’s new in the world of Blackout including the highly anticipated new LTM Ambush.

“We’re also debuting Ambush today in Blackout on PS4, our newest limited-time mode where players only have sniper rifles, melee attacks, and launchers at their disposal in a circle that never stops collapsing once it starts,” revealed Treyarch in their most recent post. “Down But Not Out continues its second week on other platforms this week, and will be replaced by Ambush next week.”

Weapons limited to sniper rifles, melee attacks, and launchers only.

Circle constantly advances with no delays between collapses.

Keep your head on a swivel. Scope out the new “Ambush” limited time game mode in #Blackout, which features only Bowie knives, sniper rifles, and launchers. Play now on PS4 with other platforms to follow. #BlackOps4 pic.twitter.com/EdOSuyXgO7 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 29, 2019

As somebody that loves going hard with a launcher, this mode is kind of perfect. Still, it’s taking the high-intensity action of Battle Royale and raising the stakes. As with previous LTM modes, keep in mind that this is available for only a short amount of time so if it’s something that looks right up your alley — don’t wait!

In addition to the new LTM, the team also revealed that full camo progression was also on the way though PS4 players will get it first. “Full camo progression is also planned to come to Blackout later this week on PS4, featuring a new mechanic to unlock different weapon camos as you play through Blackout matches. We’ll have more info on what to expect as we get closer to adding this feature, which will include a path to unlocking Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter camos in Blackout. Zero’s Outfit Unlock mission is also scheduled to drop into Blackout later this week on PS4, adding a new quest to unlock “The Numbers” outfit for Zero in Multiplayer and Blackout.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.