New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ “Blackout After Dark” Mode Teased

Update: Moments after this article published, Treyarch announced a tournament with the same name, suggesting that “Blackout After Dark” isn’t a new mode, even if it’s being advertised as such in Blackout’s playlist.

Tomorrow, watch some of the world’s top CWL pro players go wild in #Blackout with some very special guests, starting at 3PM PT/6PM ET on Twitch. This is Blackout After Dark! #BlackOps4 pic.twitter.com/sBRU6u1rlI — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 28, 2019

It appears Treyarch is either teasing a brand-new mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 mode or someone at the studio accidentally pushed a button early, because a new playlist has been added to the game’s battle royale portion, Blackout, that hasn’t yet been announced. More specfically, a new playlist dubbed “Blackout After Dark” has been added to Blackout under the Featured list on PS4, but at the moment, it’s locked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re on PS4, you can see the new mode right under the current Featured mode, which is Hardcore Quads. What the mode is precisely, who knows, but it is likely the new mode Treyarch has teased here and there since the launch of Operation Grand Heist. That said, at the moment no details have been shared on the mode, but if the title is any indication, that could change soon when the sun goes down. In the meanwhile, fan speculation is currently rife.

When they put night time into a game I want it to be pitch black and you need tactical lights and nightvision and stuff to at more depth to the whole “after dark” concept — Xander Berliew (@xanman013) March 28, 2019

After Dark 👀 guess I’m not going to sleep tonight — KRNG Hero 🍞 (@TheMarkOfAHero) March 28, 2019

omg Alcatraz :O — TheCV Show (@Jackjac27084671) March 28, 2019

For everyone in the comments that doesn’t seem to know. The CWL hosted a mini-tournament during pro league downtime called “blackout after dark” which was a bracket for the pro players to play in. Not sure if it’ll be related to that or not — Mazer Kieran (@EsportsKieran) March 28, 2019

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, which seems very unlikely at this point. For more news, media, and information on the popular first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.

Thanks, Charlie Intel.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!