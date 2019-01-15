‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout’s Newest Game Mode Is “Down But Not Out”

Treyarch has unveiled Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s newest Blackout game mode called “Down But Not Out” that lets players redeploy to the battle assuming someone in their squad is still alive.

The new limited-time game mode was revealed on Tuesday by Treyarch in a post which shared information on what’s coming in this week’s Black Ops 4 update. In that announcement, Treyarch explained that the new game mode would release later in the week and gave a preview of how the mode will work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We also have the first of our newest limited-time modes going live in Blackout later this week with ‘Down But Not Out’, a hectic new playlist where the rest of your squad redeploys each time the circle collapses, as long as at least one of you survives,” Treyarch’s update said. “Keep an eye out for more info later this week!”

According to the comments within the post, it seems that the information a bout the Down But Not Out playlist was edited in after the post went live. Treyarch previewed the release of new game modes last week which led some people to wonder where that information was in this latest announcement. Charlie Intel grabbed the notes verbatim when they went live which showed that the game mode was indeed edited into the announcement after it was published.

Coming today in our #BlackOps4 1.11 update: //t.co/aDSZcvpao7 • 115 Day Event in Zombies

• Improved looting & Concussion stack reduction in Blackout

• Black Ops Pass MP maps in rotation

• MP Featured Playlist updates

• Gauntlets & new Elixirs in Zombies (PS4)

+ more! pic.twitter.com/87L668ELr2 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 15, 2019

But much more important than when the details were announced is what the game mode entails, and it looks like it’ll be the first limited-time mode where Blackout players can respawn. Treyarch said that players will be able to “redeploy” when the circle closes in assuming a member of one’s squad is left alive, a wording which suggests those players from each squad who’ve been eliminated will respawn once again. It’s unclear if they’ll have to drop in from the air once again or if they’ll stack up on their remaining squad members, but that and more should be cleared up when Treyarch shares more information later this week.

As for the content that’s ready right away, the new Blackout looting interface has arrived and will be in effect during the next limited-time mode. This new looting system has been previewed since before the new Blackout modes were teased and features a grid layout with a better way to showcase players’ found items.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s newest update is rolling out for all consoles with the PC platform scheduled to get the update later this week.