Treyarch Tells ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Players to “Prepare for Big Changes”

Treyarch seems to be planning something big for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode since the developer is telling Blackout players to “prepare for big changes coming to the game.”

The message about the incoming Blackout changes came through in an update on Reddit where Treyarch provided a list of patch notes for the 1.08 title update. Treyarch’s update mostly consisted of stability improvements and bugs fixed to prevent game crashes among some other areas that were addressed, all of those changes combining to form a patch without any big developments. Hardly any of the changed dealt with the Blackout game mode, but a teaser above the actual patch notes previewed a more significant set of changes that is to come, one filled with new features, events, and surprises.

“For our Blackout players: prepare for big changes coming to the game,” Treyarch said. “We’ve got an extensive set of features, events, and more surprises planned for the future of Blackout, and we’re excited to share more details on everything coming in our next update in a dedicated post later this week.”

As for the limited changes for Blackout that were included in the 1.08 title update, Treyarch said it would be adding more information on enemies to players’ HUD and killcams along with the upcoming release of Zombies elements in the battle royale mode.

“In the meantime, we’ve added enemy Calling Card, Emblem, and Echelon information to the player HUD and Killcams in today’s update, and we’re bringing the Zombies Origins Character Missions and the Blightfather event to our Xbox One and PC players tomorrow!” Treyarch continued.

What the larger update entails isn’t known, but there have been some talks recently about features and changes coming to Blackout in the future that could give an indication of what to expect. Camos for weapons were said to be added to the game mode at some point, so that could be one part of the “extensive set of features” planned. Treyarch also seems intent on sticking to Blackout’s sole map and is committed to changing Blackout’s map as opposed to adding new maps, though that stance is subject to change. Battle royale games have taken different approaches to maps in the past with Fortnite’s map constantly changing while PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds adds new maps, but it appears Treyarch is opting for the one-map strategy for now.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s 1.08 title update is rolling out on Monday.