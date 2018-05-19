Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Bringing Back Microtransactions With COD Points

The reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 this week has been fresh on the minds of the franchise’s fans, but now little details are emerging in terms of what we can expect from the game. And it appears that microtransactions will be a part of the picture.

Not loot boxes mind you, but COD Points, which we’ve seen in previous entries. So no, it’s not pay-to-play.

A pre-order page for Black Ops 4 indicates that the game will utilize COD Points once more meaning fans can purchase customization options for their soldier. They continue to be optional, so if you want to take the default route, you most certainly can.

What’s more, they don’t appear that they’ll be ready during the game’s launch. The Battle.net listing indicates that they’ll be added “at a later date,” though it’s not specified as to when. Here’s the full paragraph blurb:

“Call of Duty: Points (CP) will be accessible in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 once CP are made available in game. Platform and region availability may vary and are subject to change.”

The currency has been appearing in the previous Call of Duty games, including Treyarch’s own Black Ops III that came out back in 2015.

Considering that Black Ops 4 won’t have any kind of campaign, it appears that the focus of microtransactions will strictly be on multiplayer. There’s a possibility that they’ll add a level of customization to the Blackout mode whenever it’s revealed, since you’re likely to use your customized soldier in both modes. But that hasn’t been completely finalized just yet. We’re just hoping there aren’t separate microtransactions for each mode.

Along with microtransactions, it’s a safe bet that the Season Pass will also make a return to Black Ops 4, offering supplementary DLC in the form of new multiplayer maps, potential new add-ons to Blackout and possibly even more Zombies scenarios to go on top of the three that are being offered day one with the game. Activision hasn’t laid out these plans yet but with Black Ops 4 set to get a big presentation during Sony’s E3 press conference (it’s pretty much a lock at this point) we may know more soon enough.

For now, look on the bright side. At least there’s not any loot boxes. That could change but BO4 will likely stick with the microtransaction plan.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Game Rant for the scoop!)