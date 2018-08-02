Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Maps and Modes Revealed, PS4 Pre-Load Live

Though the beta isn’t quite live yet, the PlayStation 4 pre-load is for the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 from Treyarch. Though the pre-live is for the closed beta only available to those that pre-ordered the upcoming shooter, everyone gets a sneak peek into what we can expect even further from our previous first look.

Tthe first round of beta periods for Black Ops will be just for the multiplayer maps with the battle royale Black Out beta coming next month. But don’t fret, we do have quite a few things to look forward to regarding what’s next.

Treyarch has confirmed that the upcoming MP test will allow players to take to a Spanish crime lord’s home in Hacienda, as well as heading over to Japan with the Gridlock map. 6v6 Deathmatch will also be available with several different playstyles available to try out.

Earlier this month, Treyarch mentioned “This is an exciting opportunity for us at Treyarch because – not only are we putting more content into players’ hands earlier than ever before – we get to break new ground by hosting two separate Beta experiences,” said Co-Studio Head Dan Bunting. “Games are better when they’re a result of a dialogue with our community. Not only does it improve the game’s quality, but it allows us to respond to player feedback and custom-craft the experience to how players engage most with the game. We want launch day to be a celebration that players around the world can enjoy together, and we know it won’t stop there – we will always work tirelessly to improve, grow, and evolve the game beyond launch.”

As far as when to partake:

PlayStation 4 (Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT)

(Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT) PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

and (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT) PC Beta Early Access (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net

(Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net PC Open Beta (Starts: August 11 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

As far as what to partake in:

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Hardpoint

Search & Destroy

Newly Added ‘Control’

Excited? Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.