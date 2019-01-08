‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Mystery Camos for Both Blackout and Zombies Coming Later This Month

Mystery Camos for Zombies and Blackout, when are we getting them? That’s been a common question lately in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 community and with Treyarch’s latest update, they’ve given fans an idea of when this feature will be going live and why it’s taken so long.

Treyarch recently took to Reddit to share what’s new with the latest patch to go live, including when League Play is coming and more on the new game modes, and now they are tackling the mystery camos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Many of you have been asking about bringing Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter camos over from Multiplayer into Zombies and Blackout, particularly after the recent launch of Weapon Camo support in Blackout,” began their latest Reddit post. “We hear you, and we have a feature incoming that will support equipping these camos in all modes while preserving what those camos represent.”

They then touched on why this hasn’t launched on all of the game modes, despite the demand being clear: “There is a reason these specific types of weapon progression camo are not shared across modes: they are designed to represent that players have completed a mode-specific challenge progression. Gameplay is very different across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Blackout, and we want the bragging rights that go with these camos to mean something in the modes where they’re shown off. As such, we’re building out Mastery Camo progression systems in both Zombies and Blackout that have unique, custom-tailored challenges that will represent that players have completed challenges designed for the modes where they are equipped.”

Luckily, we don’t have much longer to wait because the team has confirmed that they are on the way for both Zombies and Blackout later this month, “We’re planning to deliver Mastery Camos in both modes in late January as our teams continue to work on the next round of new features, content, and events coming to Black Ops 4 this year. Stay tuned to these community updates to be the first to know more.”

Are you excited to see mystery camos become more widely available? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!