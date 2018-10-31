‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Adds New Black Market Content

Another update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has gone live and though it’s significantly smaller than yesterday’s, it does come bearing Black Market gifts.

Treyarch took to Reddit once more to outline a few new tweaks made to the game overall while also showing what’s new for PlayStation 4 users. According to the studio’s most recent post, “Today’s update brings new Black Market content for PS4 players with the introduction of Special Orders, plus a new bonus of 1,000 CP and 300 Nebulium Plasma for Black Ops Pass owners on all platforms, a host of stability improvements on PC, and more. Read on below for the full list of updates.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

They added, “COD Points are also now live on PS4, with availability on other platforms to follow next week. COD Points can be used to acquire additional Nebulium Plasma in Zombies, advance through cosmetic Black Market Tiers, and access new Special Orders in the Black Market. Note: COD Points availability will be rolling out globally throughout the day on PS4.”

The newest Black Market additions comes with the arrival of Special Orders. Treyarch describes this as a way “players can stack each tier with multiple items to unlock at once, allowing everyone to maximize item unlocks with two items per Tier at all times and up to three items per Tier when Special Events are live (like the Halloween event live right now!). Players can choose when to acquire and start progressing through Special Orders, and only one can be active at a time. Though Special Orders will rotate on a regular basis, they will stay in your inventory once acquired until they’re completed, and you can switch between active Special Orders at any time. Once a Special Order is activated, you’ll see the new content drop in starting on the Black Market Tier you’re currently on.”

For the full patch notes to see what’s fixed and what’s currently being looked at, check out the latest update below:

General

Black Ops Pass owners now receive a one-time bonus of 1,000 COD Points and 300 Nebulium Plasma.

COD Points can now be used to advance Black Market Tiers, access Special Orders in the Black Market, and acquire Nebulium Plasma in Zombies on PS4 (other platforms to follow next week).

(other platforms to follow next week). Special Orders now available in Black Market on PS4 (other platforms to follow next week).

Multiplayer

Create-a-Class Resolved an error associated with equipping a Signature Weapon, equipping an attachment, then re-equipping the same Signature Weapon. Resolved an error associated with removing a Signature Weapon with any attachment equipped.



Miscellaneous

Full parties of 6 can now play in Chaos Domination.

Zombies

Miscellaneous Resolved an issue where Camos did not apply properly to weapons. Resolved an issue where the incorrect Pack-a-Punch Camo was applied to a weapon with attachments equipped.



We’ve also made the following update specific to PC:

General Incorporated changes detailed in yesterday’s console game update. Enabled Timeline Editor in Theater. Resolved an issue that triggered a UI error when editing an Emblem.

Stability Improvements Resolved crashes during the first seconds after launching the game. Resolved crashes when exiting the game. Resolved crashes when dropping from a match. Resolved crashes when changing the graphics settings. Resolved crashes in the Battle.net checkout page. Resolved rendering issues with some special effects when playing with a wide FOV. Resolved rendering issues with “missing” grass in Blackout.

Weapon Balancing Additional PC-specific weapon balancing is in the works, as some weapons have performed differently in the PC meta compared to consoles. Please keep an eye on /u/TreyarchPC for full PC update details.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.