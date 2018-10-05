‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Requires 100GB Of Space

Coming off the back of news about Red Dead Redemption 2′s massive file size of 105GB, it has been revealed that Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will also cost you triple digit memory space.

That’s right Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will require 100GB of space, at least on the PlayStation 4.

The news comes way of CharlieIntel, who took to Twitter to post an image featuring the back-side of the game’s cover, which mentions the space requirement.

While Red Dead Redemption 2 makes 100GB seem like an average amount, it’s not. A 100GB requirement is far from the rule, and in terms of game file size, it doesn’t get much bigger.

It’s important to note that the cover is for the PlayStation 4 version of the game, or in other words, who knows how much memory other versions of the game — like the Xbox One version — will require. Usually, file sizes are pretty consistent across different platforms though.

When you consider that the launch PlayStation 4 only shipped with 500GB of space, 100GB is pretty inconvenient. That’s literally 1/5th the available space. If you have a 1TB PlayStation 4 (or more) then this likely won’t be too much of an inconvenience, but no matter how much space you have, you won’t be able to escape a longer than usual download.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is poised to release on October 12 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, there’s no word of a Nintendo Switch version, though given that the series has appeared on Nintendo platforms in the past, there remains a chance it will — if it can — come to the Nintendo hybrid console.

