‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Battle Pass-Like Feature Leaked

According to a new — now deleted — Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 blogpost, Treyarch and Activision will be adding a progression feature that may remind you of Fortnite’s Battle Pass.

Dubbed the “Supply Stream,” the new progression system will provide players the chance to earn and unlock new gear and loot by progressing through different tiers.

Supply Stream will feature items such as new uniforms, weapon variants, emotes, and basically everything you would expect to be included in such a feature.

Supply Stream will be free for all players, but if you own the “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Black Ops Pass,” you will be able to “skip” 10 tiers with every new season that is released. In other words, get a head start on collecting loot and get to the higher tiers quicker.

“The brand-new Supply Stream system now grants you new gear as you progress through tiers,” writes Activision. “While other players are required to reach each tier organically, Black Ops Pass members can skip 10 tiers per season. What’s that mean? In short, you’ll get the chance to own the newest Uniforms, Weapon Variants and Emotes before everybody else.”

As mentioned above, the post has since been deleted. According to CharlieIntel, a link to said post was actually sent via email by Activision as a highlight of the different items in the game. We didn’t receive said email, but apparently multiple Call of Duty players did and checked it out before Activision realized its error.

Activision has now removed the blog post that mentioned this feature. We’ll update if we get more information. — Call of Duty News • charlieINTEL.com (@charlieINTEL) October 13, 2018

As always, all leaks, reports, rumors, etc., should be taken with a grain of salt. But when the leak comes from the company behind the game itself, you probably don’t need much salt, if any.

At the moment of writing this, Activision has not provided an official statement on the blogpost or its content.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. There has been no word of a Nintendo Switch release.

