WATCH: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Reveal Livestream

We’ve finally arrived; we’re about to see the Black Ops 4 reveal at long last. After months following the initial announcement, it’s finally time to see what Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has to offer! Watch the stream above, and don’t miss a moment!

Activision is hosting the special live streaming event this morning, which can either be watched above or here on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel.

While we don’t have details as to what will be shown yet, this stream will likely hold a lot of answers in terms of what we can expect from Treyarch’s forthcoming sequel. What will the Zombies mode be like? Will there be a single player mode for fans to enjoy? Will there be a campaign? What’s this about a possible Battle Royale mode? What will the multiplayer entail? And is it coming to Nintendo Switch?!

We’ll be writing up these details as they go live and also providing hands-on with the game a little later in the day, so you can get a good idea of what to expect from the forthcoming sequel.

Here are some details as to what we expect, based on our initial speculation piece:

“For those of you wondering, rumor has it that Black Ops 4 will be set in the “near-future,” so we’re assuming that we can expect the same kinds of mechanics that made Black Ops 3 such a mobile and kinetic affair. We’re talking wall-running, boost slides, and double jumps. Many Call of Duty players claim that these are the types of gameplay gimmicks that ruined the game for them, but personally, I’ve grown rather fond of the extra mobility. Going to WWII was pretty tough for me after getting used to Black Ops 3, but maybe Treyarch will find a way to balance the new and the old.

“So how did we know that Treyarch would be releasing this year’s Call of Duty? For those of you who don’t know, Activision keeps three different studios in a three-year development cycle for Call of Duty. Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer, and Treyarch all take turns releasing their brands of Call of Duty. You mainly know Infinity Ward for Modern Warfare and Infinite Warfare, Sledgehammer for Advanced Warfare and WWII, and now it’s Treyarch’s turn; you guys love them for Black Ops and World at War.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.