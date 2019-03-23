Upcoming ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Stream Will Reveal New Content

Treyarch Studios recently announced its plans for a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 livestream that’ll take place on Monday. According to the teaser that’s been shared so far, every type of Black Ops 4 player can expect to hear some relevant news since each of the game’s various modes will be addressed. Gameplay from the new Zombies experience along with a video will be shown along with Barebones Multiplayer gameplay and much more.

The preview for the Black Ops 4 livestream that’s scheduled to take place on March 25th at 11 a.m. PT was revealed just after Treyarch released the trailer above. That trailer gave a first look at the Ancient Evil Zombies experience that’s coming to Black Ops 4 with new enemies and powers to defeat them with, but a better look at the experience will come during the stream through a gameplay reveal. Jason Blundell, the director for Treyarch’s Zombies mode, will be on stream along with other members of the studio to explain more about the new episode.

Join us Monday at 11PM PT for our next Studio Livestream with intel on what’s coming up in #BlackOps4, including: • Uncut #AncientEvil gameplay

• New Zombies video premieres

• Barebones MP gameplay

• Upcoming #Blackout additions

• League Play updates + more! See you then. pic.twitter.com/qcrnoVWQSt — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 22, 2019

Correction: 11AM PT, not 11PM! We work late sometimes, but… yikes. See you all Monday morning Pacific time! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 22, 2019

Barebones Multiplayer will also be shown off, a game mode for those who prefer the traditional Call of Duty experience but without all kinds of Scorestreaks flying around the map. Treyarch will also present an update on League Play, the more competitive side of Black Ops 4’s Multiplayer component.

The last known topic to be addressed in the video is Blackout, the game’s battle royale mode. Treyarch’s teaser said “upcoming Blackout additions” will make an appearance, though whether that means new weapons, characters, map features, or all of the above remains to be seen.

Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 livestream is scheduled to take place on March 25th at 11 a.m. PT.

