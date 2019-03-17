‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Will Fix Collision Problems

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players who have been experiencing unit collision when trying to navigate the battlefield can rest assured knowing there’s an update planned for later this week that should improve the frustrating problem. A confirmation from Treyarch pertaining to the upcoming fix was shared in response to a video that showed unit collision occurring on the big stage during an official Call of Duty World League Fort Worth match.

Player collision between units isn’t a new problem in Black Ops 4 with multiple accounts of the problem in action being shared in the game’s subreddit within the past few days alone, though it was the most recent video showing what happened during the CWL Fort Worth series. Professional Call of Duty player Colt “Havok” McLendon who plays for Gen.G was trying to pick up the bomb in a Search and Destroy match but had difficulty doing so after the player’s teammates were in the way and prevented him from grabbing the objective quickly.

Right in line with the discussion about unit collision that have been held within the forums, the video made its way to Reddit as players used it as another example. One comment theorized that Treyarch might have a solution for the collision problem soon now that the issue has been featured prominently at the competitive level, but a Black Ops 4 designer replied to say a fix was already in the works and will be deployed soon.

“We actually have a fix ready to go for this,” said Matt Scronce, senior game designer for Black Ops 4. “Due to timing of the event and risk assessment, we’ve decided to hold off until early this upcoming week. Unfortunate bug that shouldn’t have happened in the first place.”

A release date for the update wasn’t announced in the thread, so it could be released as a hotfix sometime this week or be bundled in with a larger update that includes more extensive changes. The latter is the more likely outcome judging from how previous Black Ops 4 updates and fixes have been released.

In the meantime, Black Ops 4 players still have a short while to take part in the Shamrock and Awe event that’s going on now.

