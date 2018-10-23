‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Starts Improving Network Performance

Treyarch says that it has begun working Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s network performance to improve the quality of online gameplay.

In the game’s latest update that released on Tuesday, Treyarch said that there were some behind-the-scenes changes going on within the update that should bolster network performance. After touching on some of the changes made to the Black Market system that allowed players to progress through the feature’s tiers quicker than before, Treyarch said that the first pass of network performance improvements have already gone out.

“Next, some important news regarding network performance: as of today, we have completed the first phase of planned changes to network configuration in targeted locations,” Treyarch said. “We are carefully monitoring overall performance to ensure that these updates are working as expected before completing the next phase of updates.”

The first update released on Tuesday, but Treyarch says there are more to come. According to the announcement about the update, Treyarch said that it’s taking the network improvements slow to monitor updates for issues and ensure the game remains stable.

Our Oct. 23 game update is live, including changes to Black Market progression, an update on network performance, our new Mercenary playlist, and more. Full notes: //t.co/oGRnqo1XnJ pic.twitter.com/xXnQPsgMZt — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 23, 2018

“It’s important that we roll out updates in a carefully staged process, as changes to networking infrastructure can potentially produce both positive and negative effects, and we need to monitor every update closely. The stability and performance of the game for the entire community is always our top priority, and we’re continuing to work to sustain the smooth performance of the game’s launch throughout its opening weeks.”

The Black Ops 4 update followed a weekend of discussion throughout disgruntled community members who discovered that the servers had supposedly been downgraded compared to what was seen in the multiplayer beta. After acknowledging that the community had been talking about the situation for a few days, Treyarch responded by saying that the team was working to improve the game’s network performance. Giving a timeframe for how those updates would be released, Treyarch said that the updates would be released in the span of two weeks.

“Over the course of the next two weeks, we will roll out several updates to our network setup that will continue to improve upon the experience of our players since launch,” Treyarch said.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update is now live across all platforms.