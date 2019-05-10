Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Teases The Return of A Popular Mode

Today, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 went live with a new update that most notably added Prop Hunt to Xbox One and PC, which has been available to PS4 players for a little bit now. Further, the update also came packing some minor performance and bug fixes. Standard stuff. However, along with today’s update, Treyarch teased the return of the Ambush mode to the game. However, for the return of the mode, Treyarch has tweaked a few rules to make it better.

“It’s almost that time again, Blackout snipers,” writes Activision. “We’ve updated Ambush for Operation Spectre Rising, and it’s coming back to all platforms later this month with a new ruleset. Players will now have access to all Sniper Rifles (with the exception of the SDM) plus Shotguns and the Bowie Knife, and we’re removing Concussion Grenades, Cluster Grenades, ATVs, and ARAV vehicles to focus the action on pure gunplay this time around. Jump in, get some matches under your belt, and let us know what you think of the new revisions once it’s live.”

Unfortunately, Treyarch didn’t divulge when the mode will return specifically, but if it’s coming this month, we should hear about it soon. Meanwhile, for more information on the aforementioned update, click here. Again, there’s nothing drastic, but there are some appreciable improvements and tweaks.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the update or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Call of Duty. Are you looking forward to the return of Ambush mode?

