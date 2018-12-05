‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Zombies DLC Details Leaked

We’re already well aware that the folks at Treyarch are cooking up some good downloadable content for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, including a new Zombies campaign where players can tear apart an army of the undead alongside each other. And now, thanks to a recent report, we’ve got a good idea of just what we’re in for.

Following a recently released patch for Black Ops 4, one Xbox One player was able to uncover details on what the forthcoming Zombies chapter will be about — and more importantly, who may be involved.

The map is set to be under the name of Night of the Dead, and looks to take place somewhere in England during the early 1900’s. As you can see from the image below, there’s an interesting group of characters involved, as described below.

And here’s the official description of the DLC, based on the description in the image:

“England, 1912. Associates of the relic hunter Alistair Rhodes, including a pseudo seer, a show cowboy, a retired general and his loyal butler, are invited to participate in a grand ball. But no one suspects the horror that awaits them.”

The second image gives us a closer look at the relic hunter, complete with an outfit that looks like it came straight out of Red Dead Redemption 2. Each of the characters also look to be based upon popular actors and actresses, though it’s unknown who Activision is hiring to fill the roles in Night of the Dead. (In the past, the company has hired on actors like Jeff Goldblum, Bruce Campbell and John Malkovich to voice characters in Zombies DLC.)

The developer hasn’t given us an idea of when we can expect this downloadable content. However, since we’re due for an announcement, we’re likely to find out any day now. In fact, there’s a possibility we could find out as soon as tomorrow night when The Game Awards take place, since there will be a number of new reveals made there.

We’ll let you know as soon as this information becomes official. A new Blackout update is coming December 11, so you never know…

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Dexerto for the scoop!)