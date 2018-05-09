Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Gets Zombies Teaser

Just a few days ago, we reported that we would be seeing more of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s confirmed Zombies mode during an E3 Coliseum presentation, where various members of the Treyarch development team will discuss what to expect. That’s not to say we won’t see anything from the mode during next week’s community event, but it looks like details will probably be saved until next month.

But Treyarch has already begun teasing what we can expect from the mode with a new image that suggests we’re in for some heavy apocalpytic times.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, the company has posted an image of what appears to be a scarred madman hiding behind some kind of saintly mask with hideously disfigured skin. It’s unknown if he’s some kind of evil mastermind or possibly even a zombie but he definitely means ill intentions.

The developer added the note, “So it begins… #Zombies,” further confirming that the mode will be included in Black Ops 4.

But that’s not all. As you can see from the image — which is also below in the tweet — there’s some cryptic writing in place, all encoded. There are some interesting images, including sad human figures. It’ll take us a while to decipher what it all says, but the words at the bottom are crystal clear: “Mankind’s reckoning will be its salvation.”

It sounds like someone has a major plan in place to overrun the world with the undead. It’s unknown just who it is at this point (maybe the character in the picture?), but we’re likely to find out soon enough either way.

Whatever the case, Zombies will be a welcome addition to the Black Ops 4 package especially considering that it may not have a single player mode. There will still be a lot that players can do between its multiplayer and its possible Battle Royale mode but we won’t know all the contents until sometime next Thursday.

We’re definitely excited to see what comes next — and if this forthcoming Zombies experience can possibly top what we saw in Call of Duty: WWII.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. There’s the possibility of a Nintendo Switch version being in the works as well but that’s not confirmed yet.