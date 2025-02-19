Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Remaster Rumor Reveals Platforms and Release Window

Earlier this week, pro skateboarder Tyshawn Jones made headlines when he revealed that he’ll be appearing in a remaster of an existing Tony Hawk game. While Activision remains quiet about its plans for the beloved series, rumors have started to circulate about the remaster, and when it will be released. According to leaker eXtas1s, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be getting a shadow drop this June during an Xbox Summer Showcase event. While that means the game will be released on Xbox Series X|S, eXtas1s says the remasters will also be made available on PC and PS5.

As with any leak, readers should take this one with a grain of salt. That being said, eXtas1s has shared some accurate leaks in the past, typically related to Xbox. Over the summer, he accurately revealed the release dates for multiple additions to Xbox Game Pass, including Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. That gives the leaker a bit more credibility, especially when it comes to Activision games.

tyshawn jones in tony hawk’s pro sakter 1 + 2

If Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 really is coming this summer, that would be cause for excitement. Rumors about a remaster of the two games have been circulating ever since Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 was released back in 2020. It’s been a long wait, but clearly something is in the works. In fact, the comments from Tyshawn Jones wouldn’t be the first time we’ve gotten a leak about something Tony Hawk related in the works from Activision.

Back in September 2024, Tony Hawk himself appeared as a guest on Mythical Kitchen. In the episode, Hawk confirmed that he’d “been talking to Activision again” and that “we’re working on something.” The legendary skateboarder did not offer any additional details at the time, but it suggested that a remaster was in the works, at the very least. Hawk’s comments came just a few months after it was reported that Activision had shot down a remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, with the developer being assigned to work on Call of Duty instead.

A lot has changed in the video game industry in the 5 years since Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2‘s release. Activision is now owned by Microsoft, and the latter company has shared a lot of enthusiasm about dusting off dormant franchises. Given the sheer popularity of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise, it would come as no surprise if that series is being seen as a priority for Microsoft. Clearly something is in development, but whether it’s actually Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will remain a mystery until we get some kind of an official announcement.

