Tony Hawk Teasing New Video Game With Activision

When Tony Hawk's Pro Skater launched in September 1999, it had a massive impact on the video game industry, and professional skateboarding. The game was both critically and commercially successful, inspiring several ports, sequels, and remakes. It's been four years since the release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, but it appears something new is in the works. Tony Hawk recently made an appearance on Mythical Kitchen, where he revealed to host Josh Scherer that he is back in talks with Activision about the series. Hawk didn't offer much information, but did seem enthusiastic about revisiting the series.

Hawk: "I wish I could tell you more, but I can tell you that... I've been talking to Activision again. Which is insanely exciting."

Scherer: "Get out of town. The boys are back."

Hawk: "We're working on something. This is the first time I've said that publicly."

Scherer hypothesized that the next game would come with contact lenses that "make me skate." Hawk smirked at the suggestion and noted "I can't give any detail, but it won't be that." Most fans would probably just settle for a brand-new entry in the series, or even the reportedly considered remaster of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4, but we'll have to wait and see what comes of these talks with Activision.

Activision was acquired by Xbox in a deal that closed last year. Over the last few years, Activision has put the vast majority of its development focus on Call of Duty, and little else. Throughout the acquisition process, Xbox made it clear that they want to bring back a lot of Activision's back catalog, including franchises that have fallen by the wayside over the years. It's still early to tell if that will actually pan out, but rumors have suggested that a lot of Activision properties might be getting dusted off. There are rumors about Transformers: War for Cybertron and Fall of Cybertron remasters, a new Spyro the Dragon game, and now something tied to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater! Hopefully this is the start of a promising new era for Activision games.

