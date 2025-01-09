Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Patch Notes Released for Multiplayer & Zombies

Days after adding new modes for Squid Game, Black Ops 6 is fixing some issues. This time around, a majority of the patch is focused on the Multiplayer and Zombies modes. However, with these, they are amending some changes done from the last update, which fans didn’t seem to be too keen of when removed.

As mentioned before, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is in the midst of its Squid Game collaboration. The event added new multiplayer modes inspired by the hit Netflix show’s second season like the Pentathlon and the ever iconic Red Light, Green Light. Both of the products have been massive successes, though Squid Game’s controversial ending has been the talk of the town long after its Christmas Day release.

While many have been having fun with the modes, some of the changes done, specifically with the Shadow Rift mod and the accessible Directed Mode, were not too favored. The removal of Big Game’s lethal damage towards Elites and the five-second delay of spawned zombies after five looped rounds, while they may not seem too big, were distracting for players and felt out of place. So, as a resolution, the Directed Mode’s changes have been reverted. Meanwhile, while the lethal damage was not fixed, four new buffs for Shadow Rift have been added to still bring the pain to Elites but not enough to one-shot them like before.

Also in the patch notes are fixes to the FX in Citadelle des Morts when using a sword with Aether Shroud and balancing Dead Light, Green Light to make it more harder. Furthermore, Liberty Falls has been added to the map selection and promise to take the feedback gained from this time to make it harder/easier for round cap extension next week. In the future, the team has promised to schedule out the fixes for speedrunning Terminus and the Vermin double-attack bug.

Today’s patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 can be found below:

Global

Characters

Addressed an issue where Maya’s “Joyride” Operator Skin would not be visible past 70 meters.

UI

Addressed some visual issues with the Events tab.

Audio

Addressed an issue where audio was not playing for Event milestone banners in-game.

Multiplayer

Modes

Red Light, Green Light Increased XP awarded from match bonus.



Stability

Added various stability fixes.

Zombies

Maps

Citadelle des Morts Addressed an issue where using the Void Sheath Augment for Aether Shroud with one of the Elemental Swords would cause the match to crash. Addressed an issue where many visual effects would stop playing. Directed Mode Addressed an issue where guidance would be incorrect if a player disconnected with a stamp. Addressed an issue where guidance would be incorrect each time a new stamp spawned. Addressed an issue where picking up Solais after a stamp was spawned could prevent quest progression.



Modes

Directed Mode Removed the extended time between rounds and the delay between spawning zombies after five looped rounds at the round cap.



Ammo Mods

Shadow Rift Activation Rates Normal enemy activation rate increased from 15% to 20%. Special enemy activation rate increased from 5% to 7%. Elite enemy activation rate with Big Game Augment equipped increased from 5% to 7%. Cooldown Timer Decreased cooldown by 25%.



LTM Highlights / Adjustments

Dead Light, Green Light Added Liberty Falls to map selection. Increased round cap to 20 before Exfil.



