Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Update Releases Squid Game Collab with These Patch Notes

Today, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launched its official Squid Game collaboration, headlined by three new modes inspired by the hit Netflix series. The Korean-based show, which just released its second season last week, has been the talk of the Internet for a while, much like the original did back in 2021. Naturally, the marketing has been on fire with appearances at the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight and football games.

If there was ever a likely teamup, it’s with Call of Duty. The iconic FPS series is known for its out-there collaborations, from Nicki Minaj to The Boys. While Black Ops 6 did return to a more traditional approach in terms of its Campaign and Zombies, the Multiplayer still aims to act like Fortnite in terms of crossovers, much like Warzone. Still, Squid Game’s inclusion does seem to be more substantial, with new modes inspired by the twisted games the contestants go through in the show.

Specifically, the new patch adds the long-winded Pentathlon, the insane Squid Game Moshpit, and, of course, the infamous Red Light, Green Light. Patience and resilience is key to winning all these modes, as you’ll complete many objectives and make sure to stop when the Red Light appears. Outside of the collaboration, a ton of bug fixes and balances were given to the Multiplayer and Zombies modes to ensure a good time for all.

Today’s patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 can be found below:

Global

Movement

Increased all mantle speeds.

Doors can now be opened and closed while sprinting.

Weapons

New Cleaver Melee weapon now available via Event rewards.

Addressed an issue where the player’s view could become obstructed with specific weapons when using the Dark Practitioner Tracer Pack Bundle without an optic.

Addressed an issue where Gun Screens would not be visible on the Saug Mecha-Drake Mastercraft Blueprint.

Hawker Hybrid optic now correctly works with the Ginger Dread Blueprint.

UI

Improved AAR flow. Added a Dismiss button to exit at any point and a timer. Added a Summary at the end.

Improved readability when searching for a match.

Addressed an issue where Gun Screens could not be previewed.

NOTE: Some players may see their Operator selections and Operator customizations reset after this update.

Multiplayer

Modes

Red Light, Green Light (NEW) Young-hee is watching, so don’t misstep at the wrong time. Get on the pitch in the Red Card stadium and play three rounds of Red Light, Green Light, each two minutes long. In Round 1, no one gets a weapon. In Rounds 2 and 3, you can pick up weapons on the ground and eliminate other competitors with melee attacks and Finishing Moves. There’s just one simple rule: When Young-hee says “Green Light,” the fight is on. Move a muscle after she says “Red Light” and you’re toast.

Pentathlon (NEW) Prove that you have what it takes in the long run by competing in a series of Multiplayer modes to find out who reigns supreme! Play Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint along with two new mode variants: Piggy Bank Team Deathmatch and Roulette. In Piggy Bank TDM, every elimination adds score to the Mega Piggy Bank; fight for possession of the huge payout when it drops part way through the match. In Roulette, one-shot eliminations via the Roulette Handgun award double the points, though with each fired shot there’s a chance it’ll blow up in your hands!

Squid Game Moshpit (NEW) Fire up the Squid Game Moshpit including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint with a twist as players gain access to three important Squid Game-themed features: Red Light, Green Light Scorestreak: Is the fight getting too hectic for you? Stop the enemy in their tracks with this Scorestreak that calls “Red Light,” commanding all enemy players to stop moving or risk elimination. Piggy Bank: Eliminated players have a chance of dropping a Piggy Bank that awards a small score boost when picked up. For a bigger payday, watch for the Mega Piggy Bank. Every elimination adds additional score to the Mega Piggy Bank, so once it drops, fight for it to acquire all the deposited score within. Roulette Handgun: The epitome of high risk, high reward. The Roulette Handgun spawns in the center of the map; grab it to activate a permanent UAV effect while wielding it and land one-shot eliminations against enemies, earning more than double the normal score to help you obtain Scorestreaks more quickly. The catch? Your location will be marked for everyone to see, and every shot has a chance to blow up the weapon, taking you down with it.

Prop Hunt Improved spatial audio on Prop whistles. Addressed an issue where Prop UI could remain present when switching rounds to the Hunter team. Addressed an issue where Props could block doors from opening when locked in place.



Wildcards

High Roller (NEW) Allows players to equip up to four Scorestreaks.



Scorestreaks

RC-XD Slightly reduced the RC-XD’s max damage.

Archangel Launcher Addressed a rare issue where the next bullet fired from a weapon after using the Archangel Launcher could be an Archangel rocket.

Care Package Care Packages will now contain the Scout Pulse Scorestreak less frequently.

LDBR Decreased the damage the LDBR does to its owner. Reduced score requirement from 950 to 800.

Sentry Turret Increased Sentry Turret fire rate. Increased Sentry Turret HP. Reduced score requirement from 1000 to 950.

Hellstorm Reduced score requirement from 1050 to 1000.

Watchdog Helo Slightly increased the Watchdog Helo’s damage. Increased Watchdog Helo accuracy when it acquires a new target. Reduced score requirement from 1100 to 1050.

Strategic Bomber Reduced score requirement from 1300 to 1100.

A.G.R. MK 1 Top speed increased. Acceleration increased. Addressed an issue where the A.G.R. MK 1 was deploying with less HP than intended.

Dreadnought Slightly increased Dreadnought HP. Reduced score requirement from 1800 to 1700.



UI

Addressed an issue where the wrong Finisher would sometimes be previewed.

Addressed various issues with overlapping text.

Correct Calling Cards now display during the Winner’s Circle in Free-For-All.

Audio

Reduced the range of Emote sound effects.

Zombies

Maps

Citadelle des Morts Elemental Sword Wonder Weapons General All swords can now hit up to two enemies per swing. The additional hit will do damage based on distance. Additional hit damage is 100% at close-to-medium distance and 50% beyond that. Players can now parry Amalgam grabs with Elemental Swords. Addressed an issue where sword damage could be decreased when using the Void Sheath Augment for Aether Shroud. Balmung Ability procs more frequently while charged. Reduced the required kills to charge from 40 to 25. Decreased cooldown from 20 to 10 seconds. Slightly lowered the chance to activate the passive effects to account for the decreased cooldown between activations. Durandel Increased special attack damage. Increased Electric Beam special attack damage per tick from 40% to 65% of base zombie health. Ability now procs more frequently while charged. Decreased cooldown from 25 to 3 seconds. Slightly lowered the chance to activate the passive effects to account for the decreased cooldown between activations. Addressed an issue where Durandel’s charged attack would not be visible to other players. Caliburn Adjusted to activate Napalm Burst Augments when the sword procs, similar to Balmung and Durandal. Solais Slightly reduced effectiveness of Armor regeneration ability. Slightly increased swing interrupt time for sword swing. Lowered Armor regeneration percentage from 5% to 4% per swing. Main Quest Addressed an issue where players could sometimes be unable to pick up the Lightning Rod depending on where it dropped. The Lightning Rod zombie will now return to the Dungeon if there are no players nearby. Addressed an issue where activating the Time Out GobbleGum to progress a round during the Main Quest boss fight would respawn eliminated players in the starting area and down them. Players will now respawn in the boss fight arena. Addressed an issue where Special Round effects would not disable when entering the Main Quest boss fight. Adjusted Deadshot ADS placement to be more accurate against the Main Quest boss. Addressed an issue where Krafft could speak to the player before interacting with him in the Dungeon. Addressed an issue where saving and quitting in a Solo match before speaking to Krafft would prevent Main Quest progression after loading the save. Addressed an issue where the Light Ritual mirrors could not be interacted with after a player joins in progress. Addressed an issue where wisps in the Light Challenge for the Mystic Orb would freeze visually but still count toward completion. Addressed an issue where the Mystic Orb would not be visible to players joining in progress after the Knight’s Ceremony. Addressed an issue where Main Quest progress was not saved when picking up the Mystic Orb after the Knight’s Ceremony and saving and quitting in a Solo match.Addressed an issue where the Durendal sword could be floating upon loading into a saved Solo match. Addressed an issue where melee weapons would not be able to open one of the locks on the Pack-a-Punch container. Closed an exploit where players would take no damage and be unable to move when failing the Sanctuary timed challenge. Addressed some instances where a specific set of interactions could lead to blank objective text. Addressed an issue where the Blood Aetherium Crystal could get stuck in a non-playable area. Addressed some issues with visual effects spawning in non-intended locations. Updated the model for the Mystic Orb.

Terminus Addressed an issue where players respawned by progressing a round during the Main Quest boss fight with the Time Out GobbleGum would be unable to see the boss’s health bar. Addressed an issue where the Workshop Lockdown Main Quest step would end early by placing a Shock Charge after starting. Speed Boost option now properly functions during the Boat Race Side Quest.



Modes

Dead Light, Green Light (NEW) Compete in an undead version of the stop-and-go game in Dead Light, Green Light. In the “Green Light” phase, players gain a bonus to earned Essence, so rack up the zombie eliminations. Once “Red Light” is called, Essence is drained from any player who moves, so spend big before this phase or hang tight to avoid throwing away your hard-earned currency. And it doesn’t end there. When the dreaded “Dead Light” phase begins, prepare for a tough fight as a meaner wave of enemies approach. Available first in Citadelle des Morts, with Liberty Falls added after Week 1.

Directed Mode Directed Mode now available for Citadelle des Morts with unique rewards. NOTE: The deadline to earn the Main Quest early completion rewards for Citadelle des Morts via Standard Mode has been extended until the end of Season 01 to allow players additional time to complete the Main Quest. Extended time between rounds and the delay between spawning zombies after five looped rounds at the round cap in Directed Mode.

Training Course Addressed an issue that would prevent the “Getting New Weapons” station from progressing.



Weapons

Addressed an issue where players would lose the ability to equip a second weapon if the “Weapon Cycle” setting was enabled.

GobbleGums

Addressed an issue that left the player vulnerable briefly while teleporting from “Anywhere But Here!” or “Nowhere But There” GobbleGums.

Ammo Mods

Shadow Rift Big Game Big Game will no longer deal lethal damage to Elite enemies.



Field Upgrades

Aether Shroud Void Sheath Augment Addressed an issue where melee weapon damage would not be increased.



Scorestreaks

Mutant Injection Addressed an issue where Mangler Cannon effects could be stuck on the screen after the Scorestreak has ended.

Chopper Gunner Addressed an issue where the gun from the Chopper Gunner could be used after the Scorestreak has ended.

Sentry Turret Addressed an issue that prevented a Sentry Turret from being placed after using the Balmung charged ability.



Power-Ups

Fire Sale Addressed an issue where rarely Fire Sale would leave an extra Mystery Box on the map.



Enemies

Doppelghast Addressed an issue where the needle blast from a Doppelghast affected by Brain Rot could harm the player.

Vermin Addressed an issue where Vermin could sometimes hit twice with one attack.



Activities

Splitscreen Addressed an issue where zombies would sometimes ignore the host player.



Challenges