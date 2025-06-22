Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Debunks Return of Controversial Gameplay Feature

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 won’t see a return to one of the most controversial gameplay mechanics. Call of Duty has been going for so long that the audience seems to have different ideas of what Call of Duty should be. When a series runs annually for 20 years, the franchise inevitably creates fans of certain eras of the series. This isn’t exclusive to Call of Duty either. Some people prefer the new real-time combat Final Fantasy games as opposed to the turn-based ones, for instance. However, Call of Duty has had games across many different periods of history, allowing for some varied gameplay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arguably the most controversial style of gameplay was the jetpack era of Call of Duty. With Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare in 2014, the series went into the future with things like exosuits which allowed players to jump very high using jetpack-like technology and dash in different directions. It was a radical departure for the series and it went further with Black Ops 3 and Infinite Warfare, two games that added wall-running. Fans longed for “boots on the ground gameplay” and got it with Call of Duty: WWII. Since then, the series has stayed clear from that kind of movement, despite fans possibly indicating they’re ready for it with their desire for fast-paced gameplay with head-spinning movement.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Won’t Have Wall-Running

call of duty: black ops cold war

There were rumors that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 would add wall-running back into the mix, but that doesn’t appear to be true. The official Call of Duty podcast confirmed these are just rumors and there will not be any wall-running in Black Ops 7. Other rumors inidicate the movement will still have some sort of near-future touch to it, allowing players to bounce off walls, but those are still rumors. Other comments made on the podcast may give some credibility to that, but it really remains to be seen.

“What I will say about the setting of this game is that it’s 2035, 30 years before Black Ops 3 and 10 years after Black Ops 2,” said Call of Duty’s Stephanie Snowden. “It certainly has some big ties to BO2, but I can confirm no wall-running, no jetpacks, but it will feature an evolution of omnimovement. Boom, there you go.”

Play video

As of right now, all we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is that it will have a co-op campaign and be a sequel to Black Ops 2. Snowden’s comments about it being set long before Black Ops 3 certainly do make it easier to understand why wall-running isn’t in the game, as it is still a concept that exists in the distant future lore-wise. We’ll find out more about the game this summer, though. A new teaser for Black Ops 7 was released a few days ago, but it was very cryptic and didn’t really reveal too much.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will release later this year with a Switch 2 version possibly in the works as well.