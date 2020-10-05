Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Details Reportedly Leaked

✖

New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta details have reportedly leaked, possibly providing PS4, Xbox One, and PC players insight into the beta arriving this week. More specifically, a new leak purports to reveal all of the multiplayer maps featured in the beta, which will reportedly have different maps than last month's Alpha, though will still be far from content complete in regards to the total number of maps.

Last month's Alpha notably came with six games modes than spanned across five maps: Armada, Crossroads, Miami, Moscow, and Satellite. For the Beta, it looks like Miami, Moscow, and Satellite will be back alongside Cartel, Black Sea, and Tundra, which appear to be three brand new maps. In other words, if you're hoping to see some classic Black Ops maps -- like Nuketown -- you will need to wait for the full release.

As for the leak itself, it comes way of Call of Duty dataminer "BKTOOR" who found references to the maps hidden in the game's files. Below, you can check out the findings for yourself:

اثبات بقية المقاطع السينمائية عند المصدر pic.twitter.com/NIfpbT0cXU — ᴮᴷᵀᴼᴼᴿ (@BKTOOR_) October 3, 2020

In addition to this, cutscenes for the game's campaign have leaked and are making the rounds, but for the sake of spoilers, we will not be including those in the story. However, if you're interested in seeing these, now you know about them, and you can find them elsewhere on the Internet.

Of course, take all of these leaks with a grain of salt, like you would any leak. Nothing here is official, and while datamining leaks are reliable, they can be misleading and lead to false conclusions.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release worldwide on November 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

