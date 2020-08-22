Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta, Pre-Order Information, and More Leaked

✖

It looks like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will run an Open Beta ahead of its release on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. The information comes way of dataminers, and unfortunately, none of it divulges a date, but the current rumors suggest the initial beta will go down sometime in September, which is when Modern Warfare ran its first beta as well. For now though, it looks like this "Open Beta" will be locked behind pre-ordering the game, again, following in the footsteps of Modern Warfare.

The information comes way of Prototype Warehouse, Iced Void, and COD Tracker, and isn't limited to just tidbits about a beta. The datamining salvage also relays word of a Battle Pass, which at this point is to be expected. Meanwhile, there are also references to additive content, including: Confrontation Weapons Pack, Woods Operator Bundle, and the Land, Air, and Sea Pack.

What the most former and latter content is, who knows, but the middle content is a reference to the one and only Frank Woods, who apparently won't just be in Black Ops Cold War, but is coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone, which is something we've heard from rumors in the past, via Modern Warzone.

Unfortunately, this is where the information drip ends. Further, it's important to remember that nothing here is official. And even if it's all 100 percent correct, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, no party involved in the game's development -- Treyarch, Raven Software, or Activision -- have commented on this leak, and it's unlikely any will. The trio aren't known to comment on leaks of this variety.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is expected to release sometime this holiday season via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on upcoming first-person shoot click here or peep the relevant links below:

H/T, Charlie Intel.

