Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Players Discover Incredibly NSFW Content

✖

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is in full swing on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and players have started to notice some NFSW content. While the Beta has had matchmaking issues and issues with lag, for the most part, it's being received positively. There's a lot of people checking out this year's installment, which isn't very surprising considering it has the Black Ops branding, the only branding more popular than Modern Warfare.

That said, because there are so many players, every detail about the game is inevitably noticed, including some seemingly accidentally NSFW details. More specifically, players have found several parts of the game that involve the male genitalia. This includes some peculiarly shaped "Elephant" artwork and the shape of "Willie's Grotto" on the mini-map.

Below, you can check out the evidence for yourself, but of course, be wary of its NSFW nature:

Yo this new call of duty has a penis in it? oh it a elephent pic.twitter.com/KRLKuWeo1s — ANthoween👻 (@CheeseDoodle_) October 16, 2020

If you look at the mini map there is a penis and it's called Willie's Grotto😂 pic.twitter.com/ygmYiVN1Wd — Ksweezee (@Ksweezee) October 16, 2020

Of course, there's a good chance that there's actually nothing to either of these, but for now, there's no way of knowing this because Treyarch hasn't commented on these observations, and it's very, very unlikely it will. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is currently available in Beta via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, a full release is scheduled for on November 13 via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

For more coverage on the game and all things Call of Duty -- including the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or peep the relevant links below: