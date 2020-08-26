Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Includes a "Classified" Gender Option

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC will have a silent, customizable protagonist. In other words, you're not playing as Frank Woods, Alex Mason, or any pre-established character like some previous rumors suggested. Rather, you will be able to create your own protagonist. Included in these customization options are three different genders to choose from: male, female, and classified.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear just how much deeper these customization options go, and it's also unclear why Treyarch and Raven Software opted for a silent, customizable protagonist. That said, we do know players will be making choices throughout the game, and depending on what choices are made, will get one of multiple endings. Just how many endings there are, isn't divulged, but this likely ties into the protagonist being customizable.

While the game's protagonist won't be a defined character, many Black Ops characters you know and love will be returning, including Alex Mason and Frank Woods. Again though, right now, it's unclear what their role will be in the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Barring any unexpected delay, it will debut worldwide on November 13. Below, you can read more about the game:

"The iconic Black Ops series is back with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – the direct sequel to the original and fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops," reads an official pitch of the game. "Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more."

