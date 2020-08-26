Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals First Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies Details

✖

Today, Activision, Raven Software, and Treyarch revealed the release date and the first-ever trailer of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC this November. In addition to this, the trio also announced an open beta and the full multiplayer reveal date, revealed the game's special editions and pre-order bonuses, and gave COD fans their first taste of the game's multiplayer running on PS5.

Of course, Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software didn't stop there. The trio also revealed the first campaign, multiplayer, and zombies details. More specifically, they revealed pitches for each mode. As for a battle royale mode, there's no word of any, and that's because Warzone is going to be the battle royale mode for the release.

Below, you can check out the official rundown on all three game modes:

Campaign:

"Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more."

Multiplayer:

"Bring a Cold War arsenal of weapons and equipment into the next generation of Multiplayer in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Engage in deniable operations as an elite operative using state of the art tools of the tradecraft across a variety of experiences from small skirmishes to all-out, vehicle-fueled warfare."

Zombies:

"Uncover dark Cold War experiments that unleash a new Zombie threat to take on in frightening and intense co-operative gameplay with friends."

While we know a multiplayer reveal is coming on September 7, it's unclear when the game's zombies mode will be revealed. As for the campaign, you can check out its reveal at the top of the article.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release worldwide on November 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X and set to hit these platforms sometime this holiday season.

