Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Introduces Two Brand New Characters

Treyarch, Raven Software, and Activision have revealed a new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War intel drop detailing two new characters being introduced to the series via the Black Ops sequel: Russell Adler and Helen Park. The former was first revealed in the game's reveal trailer. Adler is described as an enigmatic CIA operative, and he gives off serious red herring vibes. According to Treyarch, Adler is called upon for only the most difficult assignments, and even his closest associates know very little about him.

"Born in 1937, Adler has become a mystery even to those who have worked by his side for years," reads Treyarch's blurb about the character. "His history before joining the CIA in 1966 is known only to a few within Langley. In 1967, Adler was assigned to the MACV-SOG unit in Vietnam, investigating covert Soviet activity. After Vietnam, Adler disappeared from CIA records but continued to be affiliated with a number of clandestine operations. He possesses a cold confidence that commands the room. He rarely smiles, but maintains a biting, dry wit. Capable of switching between disarming charisma and emotionless brutality in an instant, Adler enjoys intimidating those around him, and excels at it. His deep knowledge of covert tactics, fluency in Russian and German, and mastery of espionage make him one of the few key operatives that the CIA can consistently rely upon. In January of 1981, Adler sets out to assemble a covert strike team of new and familiar faces to track down a lead in the city of Amsterdam. These are tried-and-true operatives he believes he can trust to get the job done. But where this trail leads, only time will tell..."

As for Helen Park, she's a partner of Adler in the game, though their partnership isn't always pretty. While they both respect each other, Park in particular takes umbrage with how he seemingly makes snap decisions, presumably without her counsel.

"Helen Park entered Oxford at the young age of 16," reads Park's description. "While working on her doctorate in international relations, her older brother was severely injured in an IRA car bomb attack in London, leading her to immediately drop out from the program. She began to study the origins and motivations of international para-military organizations, eventually leading her to join the ranks of MI6. After several years of international assignments, Park was placed on protection service for two British scientists. Under Park’s watch, the team was set to travel to a clandestine location to collaborate with the CIA on an officially sponsored project. There she met Adler, a key figure in the new program, and personally took on an expanded role in its development. Afterward, she would join Adler on an ad hoc black operations team utilizing the fruits of their labor together. However, the interests of MI6 and the Crown always come first for Park, whether her new partners know it or not."

(Photo: Activision)

Treyarch notes that it will have more intel to share on a variety of other characters in the game sometime tomorrow.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, and it's set to release on November 13.