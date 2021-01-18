Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Players Discover Another Game-Breaking Invisibility Glitch

✖

Late last year, some Call of Duty players discovered a devastating glitch within Warzone that allowed them to turn invisible in the eyes of enemies. This lead to some wildly unfair games, and players simply staying away from the game until it was fixed. It was easily one of the most difficult glitches to overcome in recent Call of Duty history. Unfortunately, it looks as though another very similar glitch has been discovered in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Over the weekend, one Black Ops player posted a video to Reddit of the newest invisibility glitch, which makes it almost impossible to play the game in the selected game mode. If there is a plus-side to the issue, it appears the glitch only pops up in the split-screen edition of multiplayer, so it's not as widespread as the previous invisibility problem in Warzone. You can take a look at the video below.

While this glitch is only appearing in split-screen modes, it still makes the game nearly impossible to play. As soon as a game begins, players around you instantly turn invisible, to the point that only their weapons and names are able to be seen on the screen. Even teammates are showing up in this form, making it difficult to see anyone else on the map.

At this point, there's no telling if this glitch is contained solely to the local split-screen matches in Black Ops Cold War, or if it could spill into online multiplayer matches for folks utilizing the split-screen capabilities while playing with others on the Call of Duty servers.

There have been a couple of "game-breaking" glitches to appear in various Call of Duty formats over the last few months. In addition to the invisibility issue, Warzone saw instances of players being able to hide within loadout drop crates. Once marking the drop zone, players could let the boxes drop on top of them without receiving any damage, and were then protected from incoming fire while hiding inside the box.

At this time, a fix for the invisibility glitch in split-screen modes has yet to be issued. Judging by the other glitches we've seen in recent weeks, it wouldn't be surprising to see a fix rolled out at some point this week.

Have you experienced this new Call of Duty glitch while playing Black Ops Cold War? Let us know in the comments!