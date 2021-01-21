Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Releases January 21 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Treyarch Studios released this week’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update on Thursday to refresh the game’s playlists and to take care of a few problems that’d been affecting the Zombies mode since the release of some new content there. Those changes in the Zombies mode are pretty light which means that the playlist changes make up most of this update which means it’s a pretty small one overall. Black Ops Cold War players should now be able to download the update across all platforms.

While playlist updates are to be expected each week, this one is notable in that it adds a brand new game mode, not just one that’s been brought back. The new mode is called “Snipers Only Moshpit” which, as the name suggests, consists of players using only sniper rifles in a variety of different game modes to keep things fresh.

“Today’s game update delivers the new Snipers Only Moshpit to Black Ops Cold War!” Treyarch said about the new playlist. “In this new MP mode, two teams show down in Team Deathmatch and Domination on 6v6 maps with only sniper rifles enabled. Lethal and tactical equipment are restricted, as well as Scorestreak weapons such as the Combat Bow and War Machine, so it’s all down to you and your rifle.”

If you’re not big on snipers, you can always just try out the other familiar playlists like Nuketown 24/7 and Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7 instead. The full list of playlist updates as well as the changes for the game’s Zombies mode can be seen below:

Multiplayer

Featured Playlists

Snipers Only Moshpit [NEW]

Dropkick

Nuketown 24/7

Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7

Gunfight

Face Off (3v3)

Prop Hunt

Zombies

Stability

General stability improvements.

Modes

Cranked Addressed an issue that caused the Cranked Timer to remain visible after death.



Dead Ops Arcade 3

Addressed an issue that could allow players to remain in first-person inside Dungeons.

Black Ops Cold War’s latest update and its new playlists is now available to download. In the future, you can continue to look to Thursdays for these sorts of playlist updates.