Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Confirms Two Major Modern Warfare Multiplayer Features Are Back

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has confirmed that two major multiplayer features that 2019's Modern Warfare introduced to the COD series back in 2020's installment have returned. As you may know, 2019's Modern Warfare introduced a few controversial features to the COD series, such as skill-based matchmaking and the removal of red dots on the minimap. However, it also was the first entry in the series to not only add cross-play, but cross-progression. And for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War these features are back and will be implemented just like they were in Modern Warfare.

This is especially important due to the unique release of Black Ops Cold War, which will launch as a PS4, Xbox One, and PC game, but quickly make the generation jump to PS5 and Xbox Series X not long after. Of course, players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X are likely to have an advantage over PS4 and Xbox One players, predominately thanks to better framerate and less input lag, but if you find this the case you can simply turn off the feature.

Unfortunately, there's no free next-gen upgrade. In other words, if you buy the game on PS4 or Xbox One, you won't get a free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X version unless you cop a more expensive version of the game, in this case, the $70 or more version of the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release worldwide on November 12 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but these next-gen versions of the game currently don't have a release date beyond "holiday 2020" due to the fact that the pair of consoles still don't have release information.

