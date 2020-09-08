Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone September 8 Update Live, Here's What It Does

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update has been released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC alongside some official patch notes and information about the relatively small update. Most notably, the new Modern Warfare and Warzone update adds a brand new operator to the game, as well as adds vehicles back to Warzone, but that's not all it does. That said, if you're looking for gameplay changes, bug fixes, and a long-list of adjustments, then you're going to be disappointed. This isn't that type of update.

The new operator comes from Italy and is named Morte, who's now available alongside a new Store Bundle, which will be under the name "More Operator Bundle" in the game. As you would expect, the price of the new Operator is in line with the price of previous Operators.

"The man they call 'death' is ready to reinforce the Coalition’s Warcom division," reads a brief description of the character. "In addition to his imposing Old West style, Morte is a deadly sharpshooter who served in the legendary Col Moschin Paratrooper regiment."

As for the bundle, it includes a special "Sentenza" skin, as well as two blueprints. One of these is for a Legendary Marksman Rifle, while the other is for a Legendary Assault Rifle, which both have red, white, and green “Morte” tracers to represent the character's Italian heritage.

That's not the only new Store Bundle though. This week the Devourer will drop, which includes a Legendary Assault Rifle blueprint "configured with a high-caliber magazine that can chew through an enemy team with accurate semi-auto fire."

To celebrate the new operator, Infinity Ward is also adding a featured Party Mode Moshpit playlist to multiplayer, which will be complete with non-traditional experiences like Gun Game. In addition to this, two 2v2 Gunfight modes have been added: the standard Gunfight and Gunfight On-Site Procurement (OSP). In the latter, your loadout is based on what you pick up around the map.

Meanwhile, Standard Ground War is replacing Boots on the Ground War. Further, Demolition has been moved from the Quick Play menu to the Featured Playlist. Lastly, Shoot the Ship is sticking around for another week. On the Warzone front, 50v50 Warzone Rumble is back.

And that's all for now, but be on the lookout for a new proper Warzone and Modern Warfare update possibly dropping later this week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, soon they will also be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X.