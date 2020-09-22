Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6 Release Date Announced

Activision today announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6 will officially kick off on September 29th. This date, of course, matches the leaked one from last week. As is typical at this point, a new cinematic trailer has also been released for Season 6 featuring two of the season's new Operators: Farah and Nikolai.

"Zakhaev’s plan takes a turn as two familiar faces uncover more about Mr. Z’s underground network and operations in Verdansk," the official blog post about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6 begins. "Farah and Nikolai both re-enter the fight to help long-time ally Captain Price with the ongoing conflict following the breakdown of the Armistice."

Take to the tunnels. Farah and Nikolai bring the fight underground for Season Six of #ModernWarfare and #Warzone on September 29. pic.twitter.com/S0vSkcI6ri — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 22, 2020

Price called in some friends. Get Farah and Nikolai on your side when you pick up the Season Six Battle Pass for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. More intel here: https://t.co/p4oEy0gEPm pic.twitter.com/TEHvDdxrSc — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 22, 2020

It should come as no surprise, of course, that both Farah and Nikolai can be unlocked as part of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6 Battle Pass. No further details about Season 6 or the Battle Pass were announced today, but given that the Operators should prove fairly popular, and there is still a week to go, it makes sense that anything further would be saved for later.

As noted above, Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone is officially set to kick off on September 29th. Both titles are currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but Warzone is notably free to play. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the whole Call of Duty franchise right here.

What do you think about today's Season 6 announcements? Are you excited for the new operators? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!