Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Releases Nuketown '84 Launch Trailer

Finally, the newest edition of the Call of Duty: Black Ops franchise is about to get the piece it has been missing since it arrived earlier this month. The Nuketown multiplayer map has been a staple of the Black Ops games for years, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was the first to be without it. That changes on Tuesday, as Black Ops Cold War is giving players access to the newest iteration of the classic map, Nuketown '84.

On Tuesday at 10 am PT, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be adding this new map to its multiplayer mode. Just like with Modern Warfare, all additional maps coming to Black Ops Cold War will be free additions, so you don't have to worry about buying a new Map Pack or anything in order to play Nuketown. With the launch of the map on the horizon, Call of Duty has released a trailer for Nuketown '84, packed with plenty of new footage. You can check it out in the video above!

As you can see, Nuketown has changed a little bit to match the '80s setting of the rest of the game. The once-serene cul-de-sac now appears to be a wasteland. The buildings have been run into the ground, the bus is falling apart, and there's graffiti covering every surface imaginable. Nuketown was once a testing site for nuclear weapons, but those specific tests stopped long before the event of Black Ops Cold War. Now, the rest of the world has moved on and left Nuketown in the dust, but somehow it's still standing.

Player are definitely going to be excited to finally have their hands on Nuketown once again, as it has become one of the most beloved maps in Call of Duty history. It also creates another small map for Black Ops Cold War, where the majority of the maps are a bit bigger in size.

This will be the first new map making its way to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but it certainly won't be the last. In December, Season One will launch on Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, bringing with it a new map update as well as the game's first Battle Pass. This will mark the next map dump for the game, following the debut of Nuketown '84.

