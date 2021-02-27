Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Fixes Outbreak Problems, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Treyarch released the second update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War of Season Two outside of the big one that kicked off the season itself, and in this update, a number of different issues affecting the game’s new Outbreak mode have been resolved. The patch didn’t deal exclusively with the Outbreak mode and was a small update overall, but the majority of the changes released now did deal with the new Zombies mode and should lead to a smoother experience now.

Gameplay and some of the enemies in the Zombies mode were affected by the update, but the most general and impactful change players should notice dealt with stability. Rather, it’s a change that hopefully players won’t notice at all since part of the update’s purpose was to resolve stability issues with different parts of Outbreak, so if everything should just work as intended now or will at least be closer towards that goal.

In today's #BlackOpsColdWar update, we've implemented new stability fixes & gameplay improvements in Outbreak, UI adjustments, and more. Patch notes: https://t.co/CJCdW5YUWi pic.twitter.com/ihpJlsMsAz — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 27, 2021

Outside of the Outbreak experience, the Multiplayer and League Play modes were adjusted as well, though they didn’t get as many changes as the Zombies mode. You can read through the full patch notes below which are short once again similar to the latest update released prior to this one.

Global

UI

Addressed various UI issues with tooltips and metadata not appearing correctly.

After Action Report

Addressed an issue with the Naga animated Calling Card displaying incorrectly.

Multiplayer

Operators

Addressed a rare issue where a player’s Operator model could unintentionally appear invisible.

League Play

UI

Player rank can no longer display as "Rank 0" after completing Placement Matches and processing rank.

Zombies

Outbreak